Sindh govt warns filing FIR against KE 'if anyone dies of heatstroke'

Image taken during a country-wide blackout, on January 10, 2021. — AFP

Amid extremely hot weather prevailing in Karachi, Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah warned that a case would be lodged against Karachi-Electric (KE) if anyone dies of heatstroke due to loadshedding during the ongoing heatwave.

Karachi recorded a temperature of nearly 40℃ today while Larkana witnessed a temperature of 48.5℃. As per officials, the heatwave hasn’t begun in Karachi yet, but the temperature is expected to remain elevated.

Shah made the statement while speaking on the floor of the provincial assembly. To a query regarding appointments in the Sindh government’s energy department, the minister said that recruitments were made as per the required staffers.

Raising objections to Shah’s response, a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Ali Khurshidi remarked that the court would never issue a stay order if merit-based appointments were made.

During the question hour, MQM-P MPA Mazahir Ameer sought the Sindh government’s response on whether it would question the sole power supply firm in Karachi — KE — for carrying out loadshedding in those areas where dues’ recovery rate is 80-85%.

To this, Shah admitted that unannounced power outages were continued in several areas.

In a detailed reply, the provincial energy minister said that the chief minister took up the issue with the federal government and also informed about the closure of several feeders of KE, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco).

He added that not only power outages but they also raised other issues with the power company with the Centre.

Shah said that Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani scheduled a meeting for Friday to discuss collective issues being faced by the masses from the KE. He invited other lawmakers to represent their parties in the upcoming meeting.

The minister urged that overbilling and unannounced loadshedding should be eliminated. Regarding special measures after heatwave predictions, Shah said that all departments have been put on alert and necessary steps were taken.

He announced that FIR would be lodged against the KE if someone lost their life due to loadshedding during the heatwave.

In order to prevent masses from adverse effects of the scorching heat, the province has postponed exams in educational institutions and also changed school timings besides issuing advisories to the general public to stay away from direct contact with sunlight during the heatwave period.