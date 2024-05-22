Inter exams postponed for four days: BIEK chairman

Representational image of students solving exam papers in Karachi on May 9, 2023. — APP

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) exams slated to start on May 28 have been deferred for four days.

BIEK Chairman Prof Nasim Ahmed Memon on Wednesday said that the exams will take place on June 1 as it was not possible to conduct them from May 28.

Memon said that the board has sought permission to extend the date for exams, adding that 21 higher secondary schools were set up as a centre for the exams.

The chairman said that the inter exams were to be held in the centres in morning while matric exams were scheduled for the evening.

Speaking about the matric exams, the chairman said that they were postponed due to hot weather. "Postponed papers will be taken from May 28 in the same centres," he added.

The BIEK chairman said that it was not possible to hold matric and intermediate exams in the same centres at the same time.

Moreover, the chairman said that Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo has called a meeting in this regard which will also be attended by chairmen of both boards.