Thu June 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Social media weighs in as Zaeem Qadri revolts against Shehbaz, Hamza

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) disgruntled leader Zaeem Qadri’s tirade against party’s leaders and a welcome from opponent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has waved an alert on social media.

Citing PTI leader Aleem Khan’s welcome to Zaeem Qadri, PTI supporters have opposed the invite on social media, contending he may prove to be an injurious turncoat.

In the meantime, many sympathized with Qadri for being  denied a ticket to content in the election from the party he had been defending over the past many years. 

x
Advertisement

Zaeem Qadri had announced to contest general elections 2018 as an independent candidate for NA-133 constituency after the party leadership refused to give him ticket for the seat.

He also slammed remarks against Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz, saying “Lahore is not their personal property.”







Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Saudi King sends ‘gift’ of 150 tons of dates to Pakistanis

Saudi King sends ‘gift’ of 150 tons of dates to Pakistanis
PPP to defeat opponents with the support of masses: Zardari

PPP to defeat opponents with the support of masses: Zardari
Desalination of seawater proposed to tackle Pakistan’s looming water crisis

Desalination of seawater proposed to tackle Pakistan’s looming water crisis
Our doors are open for Zaeem Qadri: PTI

Our doors are open for Zaeem Qadri: PTI
Load More load more