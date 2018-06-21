Social media weighs in as Zaeem Qadri revolts against Shehbaz, Hamza

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) disgruntled leader Zaeem Qadri’s tirade against party’s leaders and a welcome from opponent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has waved an alert on social media.

Citing PTI leader Aleem Khan’s welcome to Zaeem Qadri, PTI supporters have opposed the invite on social media, contending he may prove to be an injurious turncoat.

In the meantime, many sympathized with Qadri for being denied a ticket to content in the election from the party he had been defending over the past many years.

Zaeem Qadri had announced to contest general elections 2018 as an independent candidate for NA-133 constituency after the party leadership refused to give him ticket for the seat.

He also slammed remarks against Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz, saying “Lahore is not their personal property.”























