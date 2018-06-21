Our doors are open for Zaeem Qadri: PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan has welcomed Zaeem Qadri’s decision to revolt against former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz.

"Zaeem Qadri is the first drop of rain, which has exposed the real face of the Nawaz league,” Khan told media persons shortly after Qadri announced that he would run as an independent candidate form Lahore after being overlooked for election ticket by his party.

“We would welcome Qadri should he wished to join the PTI. Our doors are open for him,” he offered. "Situation tells us that more PML-N members will walk away from the party in the days to come," he said.

Disgruntled PML-N leader Zaeem Qadri has announced that he will contest general elections 2018 as an independent candidate.

Zaeem Qadri made this shocking announcement during a press conference after party leadership refused to give him ticket for National Assembly seat.

Zaeem Qadri said he would contest elections from NA-133 in independent capacity.

He also lashed out at Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz, saying “Lahore is not their personal property.”