CCTV footage into Maqsood’s killing shows fake police encounter

KARACHI: The CCTV footage into an alleged crossfire between police and suspected robbers at Sharea Faisal on January 19 has disclosed it as a fake police encounter.

The court has been submitted a new challan lodged against the involved policemen in the CCTV video of the staged encounter.

The police had earlier claimed that a group in a white Toyota Corolla had been involved in robbing commuters leaving the airport, for the past few months, by pretending to be police officials. When a police party intercepted them on January 19, they attempted to escape in a rickshaw being driven by a man, Abdul Rauf, who was accompanied by his friend, Maqsood.

The police had asserted that Rauf, Maqsood and two allegedly fleeing robbers were injured in the crossfire while one suspected robber managed to escape. An eyewitness from the same rickshaw said the suspects were asked to stop first but on their refusal to stop the cops opened fire.

The footage in the matter reveals that ASI Tariq had pulled gunshots from close and made two more fires at the fleeing passengers.

Speaking at a news conference, Sheikh Muhammad, father of slain Maqsood, alongside his lawyer Jibran Nasir demanded the footage to be shown publicly to reveal truth to everyone. He claimed that the police had killed his son in attempt to bully.

The police have also confessed that the January 20 incident was a staged encounter, the lawyer added.

Speaking to the media outside residence of the deceased, the lawyer demanded abrogation in the bail of ASI Tariq and other assailants who were involved in the extrajudicial killing of Maqsood and accompanied passengers.

The policemen after pulling the passengers out from the rickshaw made them to kneel down on the street and opened fire at them, Jibran explained the footage.

It is pertinent to mention that Sindh Foreign Minister Sohail Anwer Siyal had visited family of the slain Maqsood and ensured that the CCTV video will soon be disclosed to the family and will also be shared on media.