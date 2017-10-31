Tue October 31, 2017
October 31, 2017

China's £1 billion virtual reality sci-fi theme park to open late 2017

GUIZHOU: That’s really amazing to witness such an outstanding structure that captures all the attention of the pleasure seekers and make unconscious for a while with its unmatched amusement features, astonishing images of a ground-breaking virtual reality theme park due to complete in south-west China have been revealed.

As per details, the massive park is situated in Guizhou province, China, and the first phase is set to complete by December 2017, which can help children explore outer space in a digitally immersive way.

One of the most impressive features is that the attraction will have a gigantic Transformer statue which measures 53 metres (174 feet) in height , the structure is constructed out of 750 tonnes of steel.

The park will also have China’s first VR roller coaster and 13 sections with various kinds of UFOs, offering children an absorbing way to learn more about space and astronomy.

 

