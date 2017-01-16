MUMBAI: At the glittering Filmfare awards last night, "Dangal" swept away three of four major awards -- best film, Aamir Khan won best actor (male) and Nitesh Tiwari won best director award while Alia Bhatt won the best actor award (female) for her performance in "Udta Punjab".



Attended by most actors of the Bollywood film fraternity, the iconic 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards was a star-studded event hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.



In other awards, actress Sonam Kapoor won the Critics' Award for best actor (Female) for her performance in "Neerja" while actors Manoj Bajpayee and Shahid Kapoor shared the award for their portrayals in "Aligarh" and "Udta Punjab" respectively, in the male category.

Director Ram Madhvani won Critics' Award For Best Film for "Neerja" while Diljit Dosanjh and Ritika Singh won the best debut awards male and female for "Udta Punjab" and "Saala Khadoos", respectively.



Shatrughan Sinha received the prestigious Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award presented by his daughter, actress Sonakshi Sinha.



Moreover, action director and stunt coordinator Shyam Kaushal won the award for best action for the film "Dangal" and Payal Saluja won best costume for "Udta Punjab".



Karan Johar's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" was one of the most celebrated films of the evening, with four awards.

While Arijit Singh won the best playback (male) for the title song of "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", Pritam bagged the best music director and the best music album. Amitabh Bhattacharya won the award for best lyrics for "Channa Mereya" from the same film.



Neha Bhasin won the best playback singer (female) for 'Jag Ghoomeya' from "Sultan".

The film "Kapoor and Sons" won three awards -- Rishi Kapoor won the best actor in a supporting role (male); Adil Shaikh won best choreography for 'Kar Gayi Chul', and Shakun Batra and Ayesha Devitre won the best story and best screenplay for "Kapoor and Sons".



On the other hand, the much acclaimed film "Neerja" won four awards. Shabana Azmi won the Filmfare award for best actor in a supporting role (female), Aparna Sud and Anna Ipe won for best production design; Mitesh Munchandani won for best cinematography and Monisha R Baldawa won the award for best editing.



Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari bagged the the Filmfare award for best debut director for her highly appreciated film "Nil Battey Sannata", which starred Swara Bhaskar.

