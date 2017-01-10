-
Will Pakistani artists win big at Filmfare awards 2017?By Web DeskJanuary 10, 2017Latest : Entertainment
MUMBAI: The nominations for the Filmfare awards are out and with three Pakistani artists featured in the categories, the question on everyone's minds is: Will Pakistani exports to Bollywood win big at the prestigious awards?
Pakistani artists have won hearts and minds in India owing to their stellar performances, be it singing or acting. The nominations for the Filmfare awards 2017 have been announced and it features three Pakistani artists, namely Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch.
Atif Aslam has been nominated for the best Playback Singer (Male) for his song Tere sang yara while Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch has been nominated for her song Kari Kari. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan also struck a chord with the audience for his melodious Jag ghoomeya and is nominated for the Best Playback Singer (Male) award.
Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan has been rising high in India and has been nominated for the Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) for his Kapoor and Sons film. Here is the complete list of nominations for the Filmfare awards 2017, which will be held on January 14, 2017:-
Best Film
Dangal
Kapoor And Sons
Neerja
Pink
Sultan
Udta Punjab
Best Director
Abhishek Chaubey - Udta Punjab
Ali Abbas Zafar – Sultan
Karan Johar – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Nitesh Tiwari – Dangal
Ram Madhvani – Neerja
Shakun Batra – Kapoor & Sons
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)
Aamir Khan – Dangal
Amitabh Bachchan – Pink
Ranbir Kapoor – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Salman Khan – Sultan
Shah Rukh Khan – Fan
Shahid Kapoor – Udta Punjab
Sushant Singh Rajput – MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Sarbjit
Alia Bhatt – Dear Zindagi
Alia Bhatt – Udta Punjab
Anushka Sharma – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Sonam Kapoor – Neerja
Vidya Balan – Kahaani 2
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)
Diljit Dosanjh – Udta Punjab
Fawad Khan – Kapoor & Sons
Jim Sarbh – Neerja
Rajat Kapoor – Kapoor & Sons
Rajkummar Rao – Aligarh
Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor & Sons
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)
Kareena Kapoor Khan – Udta Punjab
Kirti Kulhari – Pink
Ratna Pathak Shah – Kapoor & Sons
Richa Chadda – Sarbjit
Shabana Azmi – Neerja
Best Music Album
Amaal Mallik, Badshah, Arko, Tanishk Bagchi, Benny Dayal and Nucleya – Kapoor & Sons
Amit Trivedi – Udta Punjab
Meet Bros, Amaal Mallik, Ankit Tiwari & Manj Musik – Baaghi
Pritam – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy – Mirzya
Vishal-Shekhar – Sultan
Best Lyrics
Amitabh Bhattacharya – Channa mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Gulzar – Aave re hitchki (Mirzya)
Gulzar – Mirzya (Mirzya)
Irshad Kamil – Jag ghoomeya (Sultan)
Kausar Munir – Love you zindagi (Dear Zindagi)
Late Shiv Kumar Batalvi – Ikk kudi (Udta Punjab)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Amit Mishra – Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Arijit Singh – Ae dil hai mushkil (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)Arijit Singh – Channa mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Atif Aslam – Tere sang yara (Rustom)
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan – Jag ghoomeya (Sultan)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Kanika Kapoor – Da da dasse (Udta Punjab)Jonita Gandhi – Break up song (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Neeti Mohan – Sau aasman (Baar Baar Dekho)
Neha Bhasin – Jag ghoomeya (Sultan)
Palak Mucchal – Kaun Tujhe (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story)
Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch – Kari kari (Pink)