Prince Harry may turn down meeting with King Charles, say sources

Royal experts claim that Prince Harry might refuse to meet King Charles during his ongoing visit to the UK to avoid the "frenzy."

According to a royal insider, the Duke of Sussex, who is currently in Britain, remains "deeply committed" to promoting the Invictus Games.

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Royal expert John McDermott told Sky News Australia on Friday that Harry may avoid meeting his father, as any meeting between them would "become the story."

"We're already seeing weeks of speculation over whether Harry will meet members of the Royal Family during his upcoming UK visit, so you can imagine the frenzy a meeting in California would have generated,” he said.

The creator of the Palace Intrigue podcast further told the outlet that the Invictus Games, scheduled for next year, remain Harry’s top priority and "a cause he's remained deeply committed to."

John added that the Invictus Games is a good opportunity for King Charles to mend his relationship with his younger son.

"With plenty of advance notice, senior members of the Royal Family will have the opportunity to decide whether to attend and won't be able to blame 'scheduling' for a well-announced event. Whatever they choose, that decision makes headlines.,” he said.