Meghan Markle adopts major strategy for Archie, Lilibet’s security in UK

Meghan Markle is reportedly bringing her children Archie and Lilibet to Britain to join husband Prince Harry, who returned to UK earlier this week.

Now, the Woman’s Day has claimed that Meghan is also returning to UK with her children and it’s official.

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However, due to security concerns, the Duchess has adopted a major strategy for Archie and Lilibet.

Citing the source, the outlet has reported the entire visit has been radically re-engineered behind the scenes following weeks of security nightmares and royal snubs.

The close insider said, “She won’t be accompanying Harry to any of his events or making public appearances at any point during the stay.

“That’s due to safety concerns more than anything else. Neither she nor Harry are willing to take any undue risks, so it’s ultimately the best compromise they could come up with.”

Despite initial intentions to travel freely, the insiders have disclosed that Meghan will be executing a total media blackout during her stay, choosing to remain completely under the radar.

Moreover, plans are ‘tentatively in place’ for the whole family to enjoy face time with King Charles, another source claimed

“Barring any last-minute dramas or second thoughts, that will go ahead at a private venue at some point in the next 48 hours.”

Meghan is said to be trying to look forward to the trip with as “much positivity as possible”.