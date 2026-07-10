Prince William, Kate Middleton release emotional joint statement as they react to sad news

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released an emotional joint statement as the royal couple reacted to the death of Bonnie Tyler.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Kensington Palace released the message of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

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Sharing a photo of Prince William with Bonnie Tyler, the Palace, on behalf of Kate and William said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bonnie Tyler.”

The message further reads, “A proud Welsh icon, her extraordinary voice and unforgettable music touched millions around the world and will continue to inspire generations to come.”

“Our thoughts are with her husband, family, friends and all who loved her. Diolch am y gerddoriaeth,” the statement ended with the letter ‘W’ which shows that the post was personally shared by the future king.

Bonnie had received MBE from Prince William for her services to music.

Back in 2023, Bonnie spoke about the honour saying, "To have this presented to me, my MBE, by the Prince of Wales is such an honour, magnificent. It's a very exciting day, one I'll never forget. I'm a very happy girl."

Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, known for hits such as “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” died at the age of 75, according to a statement on her website and social media accounts on Thursday.