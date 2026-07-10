Meghan Markle, Harry send strong message to Princess Eugenie, Beatrice after Sarah Ferguson reaches out to couple

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly sent a strong message to Princess Eugenie and Beatrice regarding their mother Sarah Ferguson following Epstein scandal.

According to a report by the Closer, Sarah Ferguson, how has been hiding following the scandal, has reached out to the California-based couple as Andrew’s former wife wants to see Harry and Meghan again.

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The insider said, Sarah has been sending messages to the royal couple through Eugenie and Beatrice “for quite some time, trying to chip away at Harry's resistance because she’d dearly love to see him and Meghan again.”

However, Prince Harry and the Duchess Meghan have been as gentle as possible about it, but “they’ve let Beatrice and Eugenie know that they don’t want to hear from their mother again.”

The close insiders told the publication, “They feel terribly sorry for Eugenie and Beatrice because neither of them asked to be caught in the middle of this horror show and they have no intention of cutting them off, but they are very clear they want to keep their relationship with them completely separate from Sarah.”

King Charles younger son and Meghan have also asked that anything they share with Eugenie and Beatrice be in ‘confidence’, and ‘they don’t want anything personal getting back to Sarah because who knows how she’ll use that information.”