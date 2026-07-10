Piers Morgan reveals why Taylor Swift did not invite Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to her wedding

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has revealed the key real reason why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not invited by Taylor Swift and Tavis Kelce to attend their wedding.

Piers disclosed the reason on his Piers Morgan Uncensored.

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Royal experts Tom Bower and Katie Nicholl appeared on the show with Morgan, and discussed the issues Meghan and Harry are facing.

Royal expert Tom Bower said Harry and Meghan have reached a "serious problem of survival."

He said: "Harry and Meghan, in my view, have reached the end of a chapter. They're now into a serious problem of survival. They have been judged to be unreliable and untrustworthy by the King, and by the judge. What are they going to do for their income from now on?"

Piers Morgan argued that Meghan and Harry’s public image had shifted dramatically since stepping back as working royals back in 2020, adding that their repeated criticism of the monarchy had ultimately damaged their popularity, particularly in Britain.

Morgan also suggested many high-profile celebrities now preferred to be associated with senior working royals, pointing to Prince William’s growing profile.

Katie Nicholl agreed, referencing Taylor Swift's meeting with Prince William during her Eras Tour stop in London last year and wedding invitation.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also secretly met Taylor and Kelce before their wedding. They were also invited to attend the high-profile event.

Morgan continued: "The A-listers want to be with Charles and William. They don't want to be with the renegades trashing their family."