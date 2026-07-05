Kelly Osbourne pens sweet message for what would’ve been Sharon, Ozzy Osbourne’s 44th anniversary

Kelly Osbourne has shared an emotional open letter to her mother, Sharon Osbourne, to mark her parents’ first wedding anniversary since the death of Ozzy Osbourne.

The TV personality, was left devastated when her heavy metal icon father Ozzy died in July last year aged 76 following a battle with a string of illnesses especially Parkinson’s disease.

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She has now taken to social media to describe her dad’s love story with her grieving mother Sharon Osbourne, as one “even heaven could never end.”

Kelly visited her father’s grave, where he is buried beside a lake on the family’s Buckinghamshire estate, leaving a large bouquet of flowers before sharing a lengthy tribute to Sharon on Instagram to mark what would have been her parents’ 44th wedding anniversary after they got hitched on July 4, 1982.

She wrote in a length letter posted on Instagram: “My Dearest Mummy, today feels different. A day that was once filled with celebration now carries a quiet ache.”

“This is your first wedding anniversary without Daddy by your side, and I can only imagine how heavy your heart must feel. There are some dates that remind us just how deeply we have loved and today is one of them,” she further penned.

Kelly continued, “I hope you know that love like yours doesn't end when a life does. It changes shape. It becomes the warmth of the sun on your face when you need comfort, the memories that make you smile through tears, the quiet moments when you somehow know he's near. Daddy may no longer walk beside you, but he will never stop walking with you.”

“I often find myself imagining him looking down on you with that magical smile. The one that held so much pride and so much love. I know he would want you to see yourself through his eyes: resilient, compassionate, courageous and endlessly loving,” she added.

She continued: “Please remember that although today reminds us of what has changed, it can never take away what you and Daddy built together. A lifetime of love cannot be erased by death. It lives on in every story we tell, every lesson he taught us, every laugh we still hear in our memories and in that family that continues to grow because of the love you both created.”

Kelly Osbourne also spoke about the support the family intends to give Sharon Osbourne as she experiences milestones without her husband, writing, “As you walk through every first, every anniversary, every birthday, every Christmas and every milestone that now feels different without Daddy, please never forget that you do not walk them alone. We are here. We will hold your hand when the days feel too heavy, celebrate your victories, sit with you in your sadness and remind you whenever you need reminding that love is still all around you.”

She concluded, “Daddy’s greatest legacy wasn’t simply the life he lived. It was the love he gave, the family he helped create and the remarkable woman he adored. That woman is you,” adding, “Happy Anniversary to a love story that even heaven could never end.”