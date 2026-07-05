Lionel Richie makes comeback after cutting concert short over medical emergency

Lionel Richie is back on stage after suffering a medical emergency that forced him to cut short a concert and postpone two shows.

The 77-year-old singer resumed his Sing a Song All Night Long tour this week with performances in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Detroit, Michigan. After the concerts, he reassured fans that he is recovering well.

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Sharing photos from the shows on Instagram, Richie wrote, "Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. I'm doing well, and I'm grateful for all of you."

He also praised the audiences, adding: "Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd... we made real memories together. See you in Toronto... let's party all night long!"

Last week, Richie was performing at the Grand Casino in St. Paul, Minnesota, when he began feeling unwell. During the show, he sat down several times and told the audience he was feeling "dizzy" before ending the concert early.

He later postponed two scheduled performances in Chicago, Illinois, and Columbus, Ohio.

Richie has not revealed the exact cause of the medical emergency.

Paramedics met the singer backstage before he was taken to a hospital by ambulance as a precaution, per TMZ.

A source previously told the Daily Mail that Richie's family and friends were concerned about his health but said the singer was determined to return to work.

"Music isn't just his job; it's what keeps him going," the source said, adding that Richie was more upset about disappointing fans than about missing the shows himself.

The insider also said Richie hoped to return to touring as soon as doctors gave him the all-clear.

The health scare happened during the opening dates of Richie's joint tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

After performing Three Times a Lady, Richie announced an unexpected break. More than 40 minutes later, saxophonist Dino Soldo returned to the stage and told the audience the concert could not continue because the singer was ill.

Fans at the show later shared videos showing Richie sitting down several times while performing Dancing on the Ceiling. Some also said he told the crowd he felt dizzy but continued singing before the concert was called off.