Everything we know about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'real, serious and silly' wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding vows were “real, vulnerable, serious, and silly.”

The Blank Space singer Taylor and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony, officiated by Adam Sandler, at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, July 3.

And Good Morning America co-host George Stephanopoulos, who attended the wedding, told ABC News in a statement, “The ceremony was great, moving. Adam Sandler, funny and touching.”

Advertisement

He continued, “Vows, everything you would hope for, real, vulnerable, serious, and silly. Deeply loving. Who knew that a wedding in Madison Square Garden could be so intimate?”

TMZ reports that Taylor walked down the aisle to a strings rendition of her own song, while Jason and Kylie Kelce’s daughters, Travis’ nieces, acted as flower girls and scattered flowers around Taylor as she walked down the aisle.

The celebrity news website also revealed that Happy Gilmore star Adam Sandler penned and performed an original song about Taylor and Travis, which was “humorous yet touching and was all about their love.”

After the ceremony, guests were escorted to the main floor of Madison Square Garden, where the decor was described as “Alice in Wonderland meets Wizard of Oz.”

Taylor’s representatives confirmed the wedding to PEOPLE, sharing in a statement, “The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewellery.

"Taylor Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler,” the representative further revealed.

Meanwhile, Dior said in a statement, "Christian Dior Haute Couture is delighted to confirm it has created the wedding looks for the marriage of Taylor and Travis. They have been created in Dior’s ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne, Paris, and designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the couple. Jonathan Anderson and the house of Dior extend their congratulations to the Bride and Groom."

After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot, the jumbotrons outside the arena displayed the news, "JUST&T MARRIED!"