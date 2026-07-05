Miranda Lambert reveals van ride to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Miranda Lambert has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her experience attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding.

The country singer, 42, posted a video on her Instagram Stories on July 4, showing herself and several fellow country stars travelling together in a van on their way to the wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

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The clip, set to Love Story (Taylor's Version), showed Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, along with Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Sugarland's Kristian Bush, and members of Little Big Town.

Ballerini also shared a video from inside the van, showing the group singing along to Swift's songs. She captioned it, "Nashville in New York for our girl T."

Many of the artists have worked with Swift over the years.

Lambert has been friends with Swift since her early country music career, and the pair performed Little Red Wagon together during the 1989 Tour in 2015.

Swift also wrote Better Man, which became a hit for Little Big Town, and co-wrote Babe for Sugarland.

Swift and Kelce married on July 3 in a ceremony officiated by actor Adam Sandler.

The wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, Karlie Kloss, Jimmy Fallon and Hugh Grant.

Swift wore a custom Dior Haute Couture wedding dress designed by Jonathan Anderson. Instead of having a traditional bridal party, her brother, Austin Swift, served as her Man of Honor, while Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, was his Best Man.