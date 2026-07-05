Selena Gomez puts Benny Blanco rumours to rest with new photos from Taylor Swift's wedding

Selena Gomez has confirmed that husband Benny Blanco was by her side at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding after fans questioned whether he had skipped the celebrations.

The couple attended Swift and Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, where the singer and the NFL star, both 36, officially got married.

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Speculation began after Gomez, 33, appeared to arrive at Thursday's rehearsal dinner alone and later shared a social media post saying she missed Blanco, 38.

However, Gomez has now put the rumours to rest by posting photos of the pair dressed for the wedding—showing herself in a shimmering gold gown while Blanco was in a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie.

Earlier in the week, Gomez also attracted attention after sharing a video from the back of a car as she headed to the rehearsal dinner. In the clip, she applied a lipstick from her Rare Beauty line before revealing it was an upcoming product launch.

Some fans criticised the promotional post, noting that Swift's wedding celebrations had been kept highly private.

Reports had claimed that guests were required to sign non-disclosure agreements before receiving details about the wedding events.

Swift and Kelce's marriage was officially confirmed on Friday by the singer's longtime publicist, Tree Paine.

In a statement, Paine revealed that the couple wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture designed by Jonathan Anderson. Swift completed her bridal look with Cartier jewellery and custom Christian Louboutin shoes.

The statement also confirmed that the couple chose not to have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as her "Man of Honor," while Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, was his Best Man. Their ceremony was officiated by actor Adam Sandler.

Outside Madison Square Garden, the venue's giant screens displayed the message, "JusT&T Married!" after the ceremony.

Reports also suggested that Swift performed during the reception alongside music legends Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney, although no photos or videos from inside the wedding have been released.