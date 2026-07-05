Eminem suffers setback in 'Swim Shady' trademark dispute

Eminem has suffered a legal setback after an Australian authority ruled in favour of beachwear brand Swim Shady in an ongoing trademark dispute.

The Sydney-based company, launched in 2024 by Jeremy Scott and Elizabeth Afrakoff, sells beach products including towels, swim bags, beach shades and swim shorts.

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Eminem argued that the name "Swim Shady" was too similar to his famous alter ego, Slim Shady, and could make customers believe the products were linked to him.

However, the Australian Registrar of Trade Marks ruled that Eminem's registered "Shady" and "Shady Limited" trademarks had not been used in Australia in several product categories during the required period.

As a result, trademark protection for categories such as clothing, footwear, bags and leather goods will be removed from August 1. Eminem still keeps trademark rights in other areas, including music and electronics.

The ruling also noted that while Eminem has been known as Slim Shady for many years, the name "Slim Shady" itself was not registered as a trademark in Australia until January 2025, after Swim Shady had already started trading.

Swim Shady co-founder Jeremy Scott welcomed the decision, calling it an important step in the case while noting that the legal dispute is not yet over.

Eminem's legal team has until July 22 to appeal the ruling.

The rapper is also challenging Swim Shady's trademark applications in the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan.

Outside the courtroom, Eminem is preparing to reunite with Jay-Z on Rakim's upcoming album, marking their first collaboration in 25 years.