Dave Chappelle gives insights into Travis Kelce's bachelor party as NFL star weds Taylor Swift

Chappelle also noted that despite being a part of Kelce's pre-wedding festivities, he failed to snag an invite to the highly publicized nuptials.

Days before marrying Taylor Swift in New York City, Travis Kelce jetted off to California to celebrate his final days as a bachelor with his closest friends.

Among the festivities was a guys' trip to San Diego, where they watched Dave Chappelle perform a sold-out comedy show at Viejas Arena on June 21.

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And on Friday, just hours after the A-list couple wed at NYC's Madison Square Garden, the stand-up star, shared new details about Kelce's weekend away from Swift and the part of the bachelor party that left him “shocked.”

He appeared remotely on CNN's Independence Eve broadcast, where co-hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper asked if he “interacted” with Kelce at the comedy show.

“Well, of course I did,” Chappelle replied. “I was shocked, I had never seen anything like that. A wh**eless bachelor party.”

Chappelle appeared to be implying that Kelce's bash was free of raunchy opportunities and exotic dancers, which are both commonly associated with bachelor parties.

“Whatever makes you happy, Travis,” he added.

Chappelle also noted that despite being a part of Kelce's pre-wedding festivities, he failed to snag an invite to the highly publicized nuptials.

“I heard he was getting married at Madison Square Garden. You would think I could have got an invite, but I didn't,” he shared.

Referring to Madison Square Garden's 22,000-person capacity, Chappelle added: “I didn't make the 15,000 closest friends.”

Along with Dave Chappelle's stand-up gig, Travis Kelce's bachelor party included a night out in West Hollywood late last month.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the NFL superstar and his brother Jason Kelce were seen partying at the iconic Barney's Beanery.