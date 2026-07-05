James Gunn's wife reveals this DC villain sparked their love story

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland have been a power couple in the industry.

One is a reputed director who launched a reboot of the DC universe, and the other is a well-known actress.

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But their love story unexpectedly began with an on-screen villain, Lex Luthor.

At the time, Michael Rosenbaum was portraying the villainous character on Smallville.

Holland, in an interview with People, took a walk down memory lane, sharing that her husband, James, and Rosenbaum are close friends.

"So, James and Michael Rosenbaum have been really good friends for a while.”She continued, "I think they met on an aeroplane. And my good friend Sarah is really good friends with Michael Rosenbaum."

So, when Gunn spotted Holland on Instagram, he enquired of Rosenbaum about her.

"James saw me on Sarah's Instagram and asked Michael, 'Hey, who's this girl Jen?'

The Lex Luthor actor, who was friends with the actress’ friend, responded, "I don't know her that well.”

'I don't think you'd like her, but I can set you guys up if you want,' and James was like, 'Yeah, why not? Set me up.'"

Holland, looking back at the moment, quipped that the low expectations described by Rosenbaum worked in her favour.

“And thankfully Rosenbaum set the bar really low, and I was able to meet the expectations that James had,” she joked.

Holland and James, after meeting in 2015, began dating and married in a glowing ceremony in 2022.