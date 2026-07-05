Why Madonna refused Glastonbury's legends slot?

Madonna has reportedly rejected the idea of performing in Glastonbury festival's famous Legends Slot.

Radar Online reported that Madonna is hoping to make her long-awaited debut at the iconic festival as headline act rather than in legends slot.

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"Madonna has enormous respect for Glastonbury, but she has never viewed herself as a nostalgia act. The Legends Slot celebrates extraordinary careers, yet she believes it has become associated with artists revisiting past glories, like Dolly Parton," a source told the outlet.

Adding, "In her mind, she is still making new music, pushing creative boundaries and competing with today's biggest stars, so she would rather headline the festival than be presented as a legacy performer."

Another source shared, "Madonna doesn't want audiences thinking she has reached the stage where she is being honored for what she achieved decades ago. Madonna has built her career on reinvention, and she still sees herself as a contemporary artist."

"Accepting the Legends Slot would send the wrong message from her perspective – she wants the Saturday night headline spot," they added.

This comes as Madonna released her latest album, Confessions II, which marks her first studio album in seven years and a follow-up to 2005's Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Notably, a music promoter familiar with the event, said, "Madonna would undoubtedly attract enormous attention, but critics worry the festival is moving even further toward mainstream pop at the expense of what originally made it unique."

"Nobody doubts Madonna's influence or her status as one of the biggest stars in music history. The debate is really about what Glastonbury wants to be in the future and whether headline bookings like this change the character of the festival," an attendee added.