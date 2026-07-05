Taylor Swift's wedding look details finally come to light

The dress Taylor Swift wore on her wedding has not been unveiled yet; however, her PR team revealed who designed it.

A day before the July 4 weekend, the August singer and Travis Kelce officially tied the knot in a tightly guarded ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York.

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Following the ceremony, Taylor's and Travis' wedding was announced via a signboard outside the venue that read, "JUST T MARRIED!”

The Life of a Showgirl artist's representative, Tree Paine, also confirmed the wedding on Friday evening and shared insights into Taylor's wedding attire.

The publicist revealed that the newly minted bride wore a look designed by Christian Dior Haute Couture under the direction of Jonathan Anderson and she accessorized her look with Cartier jewelry.

Taylor and Travis chose Christian Louboutin for their custom-made footwear for their big day.

Notably, the couple decided not to have bridesmaids and groomsmen for their nuptials, though their event was officiated by Adam Sandler.

The statement read, “The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom.

“This is the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity.

"The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler.”

Despite the ceremony taking place two days ago, no photos of the ceremony, the bride and groom's images, or any glimpse of the event have been shared yet, nor have Travis or Taylor posted any snaps of their events on their social media accounts.