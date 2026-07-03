Katie Price looks back on 'best time' with ex Peter Andre: ‘My prince’

Katie Price has a soft spot for her ex-husband Peter Andre in her heart, as she gushes over the singer, calling him her “prince” in her new doc.

In the glamour model’s new documentary, she took a stroll back in memory lane and admitted the time she spent with Peter in the I'm A Celebrity jungle was the "best time in her life".

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Katy was shown the sweet moments when she met Peter in the 2004 Australian camp and later fell in love with him, via Mirror.

Looking back at the clips, Katy said, "If I like someone like I liked him, I go all shy. I can't look at them, and I go all like giddy. It's pathetic, but that's what I was like. You could see we were into each other and it is so cute to look at."

Her brother Daniel then recalled, “I know when Kate is knee deep, because she just has this glaze across her eyes. It's like a puppy in a shop window waiting to be picked up. A never-ending glare into space because she's so mesmerized and smitten. And she had that with Pete."

Katie responded, “By the end of it I was smitten with him. Meeting Pete and being with Pete were the best times of my life, without a doubt."

"I had my prince, I knew I would be with him forever,” she added.

For those unversed, after Katie and Peter fell in love on the set of the reality show, they tird the knot in 2005 and later on welcomed two kids, daughter Princess and son Junior.

Katie and Peter also starred in their own reality show on ITV.

They parted ways after four years of marriage in 2009.