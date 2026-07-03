Katie Price fumes over Victoria Beckham, reveals truth behind their infamous feud

Katie Price is fuming over Victoria Beckham as she looked back at her infamous feud with the Spice Girls alum back in 2000.

In the glamour model’s newly released doc, Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, Price recalled being banned from visiting her then-boyfriend Dane Bowers after he collaborated with Victoria on their single Out of Your Mind by True Steppers in 2000.

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Recalling the feud, Katie said, “The relationship sort of changed, as if he [had] something better.

“I was a nothing because it's now Victoria, and Victoria and Victoria.”

The TV personality, who is currently married to Dubai-based businessman Lee Andrews, went on to say in a childish voice, “Victoria. F****** h*** Victoria.”

She then shared details of how her two-year relationship hit rock bottom after Dane went on a promotional tour with Victoria, but Price was not allowed to meet Dane on the trip.

“He had this job to do, and I was always allowed to go with him, but on this trip, I wasn't allowed and I didn't understand why I wasn't allowed.

“I started thinking ‘what just because you're with Victoria now, what is wrong with me going with you?’

“I was in tears, thinking ‘what's happened, he's changed, this isn't the Dane I know?’”

Katie then shared that Dane began to object to her raunchy photoshoot, leading her to cover up more.

But she did not want to cover up when offered a calendar. Katie admitted, “Why would I turn down doing a calendar? That's one of the great things to do, having your own calendar.

“I want to be sexy in it, and you can't do a calendar and not be sexy in it.

“That little head is there tapping me, just do it, just do it Kate and deal with the aftermath after.”

Dane even warned Katie at the time that if she would go for calender he would end their relationship.

Dane, who also made an appearance on the doc, said, “I don't think she believed me. When those shots came out, I said ‘That's it, we're over.’”

For those unversed, Katie and Dane dated for two years from 1998 to 2000.