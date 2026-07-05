Victoria Beckham makes major move for her brand to grow
Victoria Beckham set to launch luxury homeware range
Victoria Beckham is reportedly getting ready to expand her fashion and beauty brand by moving into homeware.
The former Spice Girls star, 52, has filed trademark applications for a range of home products, The Sun has reported.
The reported collection could include plates, bowls, glasses, mugs, cutlery, flower vases, plant pots, cushions and furniture.
The move comes as Beckham continues to grow her business, which now makes more than £100 million a year.
In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Beckham said she is focused on growing her company. She also said she would not rule out selling it one day.
"I would never say never," she said. She also revealed plans to open new stores in New York and Miami after seeing strong demand at her London store.
Beckham said she wants customers to enjoy the full shopping experience when they visit her stores.
She added that there are still many areas her brand has not entered, giving her business more room to grow.
The designer also said she is proud that her fashion and beauty business is now making a profit after years of losses.
The reported homeware plans come after years of work rebuilding her business and the company's recovery from earlier financial strains.
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