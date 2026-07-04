Ben Kingsley reveals exact moment he knew sons possessed acting talent

Ben Kingsley, a well-established actor, has four sons. But two of them wanted to follow in his footsteps in acting.

They are Edmund and Ferdinand, Kingsley.

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And the Academy Award-winning actor couldn’t be happier seeing that the art of acting has flown through him to his children.

Kingsley recalls watching his children performing Shakespeare on stage.

At that moment, the Gandhi star said he became convinced his sons could survive in the throat-cutting industry.

“When I saw them on stage one particular time, my son was playing Hal in Henry IV, and my other son was playing Falstaff's page in Henry IV,” he told People.

The proud dad of four said, “I knew then they knew what they were doing. They understand the craft of acting and they are good.”

But Kingsley, who has over 50 years in acting, said talent is not always enough.

Instead, he said, "If you don't really understand the role of the storyteller in your community, don't bother.”

"But if you truly embrace it, you're in a wonderful place,” the actor noted.

Beyond the stage, Kingsley's son Edmund appeared in several hit series, including The Witcher, Slow Horses, and Industry.

On the other hand, Ferdinand has starred in Mank, Victoria, The Sandman, and Reacher.