Matthew Perry's on-screen mom stunned by shocking childhood connection

Matthew Perry had been a mainstay of Friends, which featured several guest appearances.

Morgan Fairchild was one of them.

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She portrayed Chandler Bing’s (played by Perry) fancy mother, Nora Bing.

In an interview with People, she recalled an emotional story of meeting with him.

"My first day on the set, the show was not a big hit yet, but they offered me the part. And I thought the show had potential, and, God, I was right," the star said.

Turning her attention to Perry, Fairchild recalled, "He came bounding over to me like this big puppy dog that he is.”

Then, the late actor told the actress something that surprised her.

Perry’s father, John Bennet Perry, starred with Fairchild on Flamingo Road and Falcon Crest.

On the set, Perry often visited with his father.

During his meeting with Fairchild, he told her, “'Oh, you won't remember me, but I used to hang out with you on the set of Flamingo Road and Falcon Crest with my dad.’”

"I said, 'Oh, who's your dad?' He said, 'John Bennett Perry', who had a recurring part as a sheriff on both of those shows.”

Fairchild was shocked.

“I said, 'Oh my God, you were that kid?' because I had to make a decision to play the mother of an adult kid, and then I'm suddenly thinking, I guess I could be the mother of this kid. He was hanging out on the set with me,” she concluded.