Full text of Taylor Swift wedding press release

Taylor Swift’s longtime publicist, Tree Paine, has released an official statement confirming the wedding attire details.

Pop music megastar Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce are married, the singer's publicist announced on Friday as guests attended a star-studded celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York that capped a three-year love story.

Advertisement

"The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom," the statement announcing their nuptials reads, noting, "This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity."

Stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Fallon and Abby Wambach were spotted entering the Garden on a sweltering day when temperatures topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). Hugh Grant, Jason Sudeikis and Ethan Hawke also walked into the venue.

Onlookers including fans known as "Swifties" strained to catch a glimpse of the celebrity crowd at the event dubbed "America's royal wedding" and held amid heavy security at a site that sits atop one of ⁠New York's major transit hubs. One fan showed off a pink-and-white friendship bracelet that read "Team Bride." Another held a handmade sign that put a spin on a Swift lyric. "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight to MSG," it said.