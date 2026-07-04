Maya Hawke makes bold Taylor Swift claim amid her wedding

Taylor Swift has an unthinkable influence on music. This is what Maya Hawke said.

The actress, who is best known for Stranger Things, openly described herself as a Swiftie.

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In her view, the 14-time Grammy winner fully transformed modern music.

"I think she has inspired a generation of songwriters to believe that their story is worth telling, to believe that you don't need a jazz degree to write a great song, and that you can express yourself and take up space,” she told People.

"I think that it's changed pop music," the actress said, adding, "It's turned pop music — what used to be, for a while, neutral, with all the intimacy gutted out — back to being extremely confessional and lyrical and verbose and bold and weird. I'm so excited by that."

She further said, "I think you see her influence everywhere.”

Given Swift’s influence is impossible to miss, Hawke shared, "There's a generation that she's raised of songwriters and people she's inspired, and I firmly consider myself one of them.”

“And I'm pretty sure the top three artists in the world right now all opened for Taylor on the Eras Tour, or almost did,” she noted.

Taylor, meanwhile, had married Travis Kelce at New York's Madison Square.