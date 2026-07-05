Millie Bobby Brown gets honest about one heartbreaking audition loss

Millie Bobby Brown, a star of the mega-hit series Stranger Things, has a childhood regret.

It is about losing an audition.

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On Entertainment Weekly’s Lie vs Lie, Brown recalled being given an audition for a part in a Wolverine film at the age of just 11.

However, her shot did not go as well as she expected.

"I felt like I probably didn't get it because I think there was someone else that was better," the actress remembered.

Yet, missing a role in a well-known franchise did not affect Brown’s career, as she went on to land a role in the super-hit series Stranger Things.

Her role as Eleven earned her global fame, and when the shooting on the series wrapped in December 2024, the actress got emotional.

This was quite evident in her Instagram post, in which she wrote, "Isn't graduation supposed to bring relief?”

“Like you're glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates. Not me,” she shared.

I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys,” Brown continued.

"I love each and every one of you, and I will forever carry the memories and bonds we created together as a family. I love you, thank you,” the actress said at the time.