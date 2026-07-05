David Beckham offers glimpses into love life with Victoria on 27th anniversary

David and Victoria Beckham have been a power couple for nearly three decades.

Now, the football legend and his better half have been marking their 27th wedding anniversary.

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Diving back into the nostalgia, David shared a series of romantic photos with Victoria that melted fans’ hearts.

A series of throwback snaps the footballer shared includes portraits of the couple warmly embracing.

In another post, the 51-year-old was seen kissing his wife on the nose.

With an equally heartwarming caption, David wrote, "29 years together, 27 years married & you have given me everything I could ever wish for.”

"Our proudest achievement will always be our family. I love you & happy anniversary."

In response to David’s sweet post, Victoria gushed, "Happy anniversary. I love you so much."

The former Spice Girl, meanwhile, shared a vice-versa post with her husband.

In the post, she posted a throwback snap, offering fans a glimpse into her romantic life.

"After 27 years of marriage, four amazing children and countless matching outfits, you're still my everything," she raved. "Happy anniversary!! I love you so much."

Victoria and David tied the knot on July 4, 1999.

The pair shares four kids.