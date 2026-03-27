Erik Karlsson stays with Penguins as Detroit Red Wings face trade questions and playoff pressure

The future of Erik Karlsson appears settled for now, with the Pittsburgh Penguins ruling out a potential trade despite recent speculation.

According to TSN, Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas is not considering moving the 35 year old defenceman, who has one year remaining on his contract.

The speculation had been fuelled by his improved performance and a contract structure that could make him attractive to other teams.

However, Dubas views Karlsson as part of the team’s rebuilding plans and is expected to keep him in Pittsburgh.

Attention is now turning to veteran centre Evgeni Malkin, who could become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Sportsnet’s reported that Malkin is interested in extending his stay, with discussions expected to continue in the off season.

Meanwhile, pressure is building on the Detroit Red Wings as their late season form plummets . The team has slipped in the standings and is at risk of missing the playoffs for a tenth consecutive year.

Detroit made a defensive addition at the trade deadline but did not secure a top six centre, despite being linked to several players.

According to Daily Faceoff, the team was unwilling to part with key prospects in potential deals.