Olympics transgender ban sparks global human rights backlash

In a recent controversial move, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) banned transgender athletes and athletes with differences of sex development (DSD) from participating in women's sports.

In the wake of the unjustified ban, human rights experts and scientific groups have slammed IOC’s new gender eligibility guidelines as “blunt and discriminatory response that is not supported by science and violates international human rights law.”

According to the IOC, under the newly issued guidelines it is mandatory to take genetic sex tests for all athletes taking part in its women’s categories.

Since the IOC abolished mandatory sex testing in 1999, athletes in these categories have been permitted to compete in Olympic events. However, the practice, criticized as arbitrary, inaccurate, costly, and discriminatory, has been reversed under the leadership of President Kristy Coventry.

This shift represents a significant departure from the organization's 2021 Framework on Fairness, Inclusion, and Non-Discrimination policy.

According to professor Paula Gerber, an international human rights lawyer at Monash University, “Mandatory genetic sex testing and rigid biological criteria as a condition for participation in the women’s category violates fundamental and universal human rights … including the right to equality, non-discrimination, dignity, privacy, and bodily autonomy.”

Moreover, binary definitions of sex are also responsible for reinforcing discriminatory stereotypes and damage the progress toward gender equality, Gerber added.

Dr Ada Cheung, a professor of endocrinology at the University of Melbourne, said, “The IOC’s move to mandate sex testing across the female category risks undermining both evidence-based policy and athlete wellbeing, while diverting attention from the real priorities in women’s sport.”

Nikki Dryden, a human rights lawyer and former Olympic swimmer, also slammed this decision as unfair as it will impact every girl playing Australian sport today. Unfortunately, the policy reversal will create a pathetic culture where every parent or coach will be subjected to unreasonable questioning related to female bodies.

Australian Olympic Committee president Ian Chesterman said he supported the new guidelines, stating, “Without doubt, this is a challenging and complex subject and at the AOC we approach it with empathy and understanding.”