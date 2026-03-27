Kenny Smith calls UNC coaching talk disrespectful after Hubert Davis firing

Former North Carolina star Kenny Smith has spoken out following the firing of head coach Hubert Davis, while also addressing speculation linking him to the vacant role.

Speaking during TNT’s coverage of Texas versus Purdue, Smith thanked Davis for his contribution to the programme.

“Yeah, we can talk about North Carolina,” Smith said.

“But that vacancy – I thought that was honestly disrespectful. But first of all, Coach Hubert Davis, thank you. Your service and what you did for North Carolina basketball as a player and as a coach, you moved it forward.”

Smith, who remains closely connected to the university, emphasised the importance of preserving the programme’s identity and history.

He highlighted the coaching staff’s ties to different eras of North Carolina basketball.

“What that is, is you have a lineage to every era of basketball that’s Carolina that was on that staff, including Hubert Davis. Every era was connected,” he said.

Smith also outlined what he believes should define the next head coach.

“Dean Smith retired as a Tar Heel. Roy Williams retired as a Tar Heel. Hubert Davis was going to retire a Tar Heel. Whoever we come in, they have to want to retire a Tar Heel,” he said.

Reports suggest North Carolina may look outside its traditional coaching circle, which would mark a significant shift for the programme.