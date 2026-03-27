Matt Savoie making impact on Oilers top line while filling gap left by Draisaitl
Matt Savoie has been promoted following an injury to Leon Draisaitl and has quickly found chemistry with McDavid and Zach Hyman
Matt Savoie is making the most of his opportunity on the Edmonton Oilers’ top line, stepping into a bigger role alongside Connor McDavid.
The 22-year-old forward has been promoted following an injury to Leon Draisaitl and has quickly found chemistry with McDavid and Zach Hyman.
Savoie has recorded three points in five games on the top line.
“It’s just a lot of excitement from my side, obviously,” Savoie said. “A chance to play with the best player in the world and contribute at that level every night.”
Savoie said playing with McDavid requires awareness and quick decision making.
“When you’re playing with Connor, I think you just have to be aware of where he is on the ice and not force pucks to him, but try to get the pucks to him in good spots and be available for him,” he said, according to NHL.
McDavid praised the young forward’s effort and energy: “He’s playing well. He’s doing a lot of really good things,” said McDavid.
“That was a huge goal on the kill there. He plays with a lot of energy, he’s got a great motor on him, he keeps pucks alive, and that’s all you can ask for.”
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