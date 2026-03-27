March Madness ends for Texas as Purdue wins on last second play in Sweet 16 clash

Purdue advanced to the Elite Eight in dramatic fashion during March Madness, edging Texas 79 to 77 on a last second play in the Sweet 16.

Trey Kaufman Renn tipped in a missed shot by Braden Smith with just 0.7 seconds remaining to seal the win.

The late basket came moments after Texas tied the game when Dailyn Swain completed a three-point play with 11.9 seconds left.

According to the Associated Press, the game was closely contested throughout, with both teams trading baskets in the final minutes.

Kaufman Renn led Purdue with 20 points, while Smith added 16 points and five assists.

Smith described the decisive moment after the game, saying: “I was standing under the rim, I said ‘Please go in there, please go in there.’”

“Trey tipped it perfectly and I was like ‘Thank God, thank God that went in.’”

Texas was led by was Tramon Mark, who scored 29 points despite playing through injury in the closing stages.

The Longhorns had briefly taken the lead late in the game, but Purdue capitalised after Texas made a defensive change in the final seconds, creating space near the basket.

With the win, Purdue moves on to face either Arizona or Arkansas in the Elite Eight, continuing its strong run in the tournament.