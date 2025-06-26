Demi Lovato draws flak for basic avocado toast tutorial

Demi Lovato has embarked on a new journey, but while promoting her new venture the Camp Rock alum drew backlash from netizens.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share a basic recipe tutorial with her fans which apparently did not sit well with the social media users.

The American pop star put up a simple recipe for making egg and avocado toast which she called as one of her ‘favourite staple recipes’.

In the video, Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes’ wife could be seen covering a piece of bread in oil before placing it onto the frying pan.

The former Disney actress sprinkled a bit of salt on her toast after she faced trouble in mashing an avocado.

Then she went on to teach fans how to fry an egg.

"It's so easy, even I can do it," Lovato shared. "I'm not a professional yet, but it's all about progress, not perfection."

The tutorial drew negative reaction from her Instagram followers who were quick to express their displeasure in the comments section.

One social media user wrote, "Girlie is making an avocado toast with a fried egg in the announcement video... please, this is giving Brooklyn Beckham cosplaying as a chef for 2 days."

Second netizen commented, "She’s making avocado toast in the promo vid. Does she think we plebes can’t figure out how to put avocado on bread? I’m tired dawg."

"She's been cooking for only THREE YEARS and we’re supposed to think she wrote her own recipes?" another internet user stated.

For the unversed, the recipes book One Plate At A Time will be released March 31, 2026.