Zayn Malik embraces culinary passion in bold new career move

Zayn Malik surprised his fans with an exciting new addition to his record-breaking career.

The Pillowtalk hit maker, who has previously showcased his cooking skills over the years, announced his first lifestyle collection called, Scoville Season.

The former One Direction member, on May 30, took his Instagram to share the news. The collection includes chilli-themed aprons, oven mitts, tea towels, T-shirts, crewnecks, and tote bags.

"I spend a time of time in my kitchen cooking," he told in a conversation with the People magazine.

The Dusk till Dawn crooner continued, "Scoville Season is a natural extension of that and it gives me an opportunity to share that part of my culinary experience with my fans."

"I get to bring some of my favourite everyday items to life for others to use and I'm excited about it," he added.

Malik previously appeared on an episode of Hot Ones, where he revealed that his favourite go-to dish is "tandoori chicken," which he often cooks at home.

The Scoville Season news came soon after his first solo concert tour, the Stairway to the Sky Tour, which concluded on March 27, 2025 in Mexico City. The tour included 21 shows across Europe and North America.