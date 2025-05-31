Zayn Malik's fresh update is hotter than ever

Zayn Malik is serving looks and a number of kitchen apparel with a new surprising move.

Taking to Instagram, the former One Direction star posted a montage of pictures and a video to promote his new cooking clothing line, Scoville Season, which includes items such as chilli-themed aprons, oven mitts, tea towels, T-shirts, crewnecks, and tote bags

"From my kitchen to yours! Zayn," the text flashed on the screen at the end of a video, beginning with red, yellow, and green bell peppers and chilies falling from above on the kitchen counter.

"SCOVILLE SEASON [red chili and fire emoji] OUT NOW," Zayn, 32, captioned the post, launching his latest creative endeavor beyond his musical talent.

The cover photo of the latest announcement post featured the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker sporting longer hair, combed neatly to the right, and a full bushy beard.

Other images in the carousel showed the Night Changes singer flaunting his culinary skills as he chopped a bunch of bell peppers and chilies.

With his new career move, it seems that Zayn is back again, beginning a new era after a month-long break following the conclusion of his debut solo tour across the UK and US.