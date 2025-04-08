Pedro Pascal opens up about how 'The Last of Us' triggers his darkest fears

Pedro Pascal shares unfiltered thoughts on 'The Last of Us'

Pedro Pascal is sharing his unfiltered thoughts on The Last of Us, admitting why the series triggers his ‘unhealthy mindset.’

The actor, who is currently gearing up for his role as smuggler Joel Miller, opened up to People Magazine about the emotional strain of filming HBO’s most-debuted series.

He told the outlet, “It’s this experience, more than any I’ve had. It’s hard for me to separate what the characters are going through and how it makes me feel.”

Referring to his character’s ‘fiercely protective’ dynamic, Pascal further went on to add, “In a way that isn’t very healthy, and so, I kind of feel their pain, I suppose, so I suppose I was in an unhealthy mindset.”

During her regal appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Bella Ramsey offered an inside glimpse into their character development in the latest season.

The 21-year-old told the host, “It’s pretty intense and dark and a bit angry. There’s a lot of unprocessed feelings from her that come out in not great ways.”

For the unversed, The Last of Us season two is set to premiere on April 13, two years after the first season's release.