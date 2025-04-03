Joe Alwyn makes wise decision after Taylor Swift breakup

Joe Alwyn has recently made wise decision to keep his mouth closed and focused on his work after his split from Taylor Swift.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “Joe was very wise during their breakup. He kept his head down and his mouth closed and focused strictly on his work.”

“He didn’t give interviews about Taylor or do any social media rants, he didn’t even hit the like button on snarky posts,” explained an insider.

The source noted that the Brutalist actor was “uber professional and respectful” that helped pave the way for a “much easier time for him within the industry”.

“Taylor has no bones to pick with him, she’s happily moved on, and he’s kept it classy the whole time,” stated an insider.

The source further said, “No one can fault him and that certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by Taylor and by her friends as well as people within the industry.”

“He’s got proven talent and he’s proven he’s a class act, that goes a long way with the decision makers,” added an insider.

For the unversed, Taylor and Joe reportedly started dating in May 2017 and went official in May 2018. Even though they were spotted together on many occasions, the former couple tried to keep their relationship very private.

Earlier in a The Guardian interview, Joe revealed that he tried to “focus on controlling” what he could control and would not let the split from the singer affected him in any way.

“And, right from the beginning, I tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course,” continued the actor.

Joe added, “I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it.”