‘Saw’ famed ‘Billy the Puppet’ has special message for fans about new sequel

'Lionsgate' releases unusual statement about 11th film

A few days after the release of Saw X, the makers at Lionsgate confirmed that the franchise will bring another sequel for the fans.

Since then, the audience is waiting to get an update about the 11th part of the franchise.

The production company aimed at releasing the new entry somewhere in May 2024, but it just couldn’t happen due to unknown reasons.

Earlier this month, news came out that one of the writers of the film series, Patrick Melton gave a shaky update about the sequel.

According to Melton, neither him nor co-writer Marcus Dunstan have heard anything from the creators.

He says that the film has been stalled at a managerial level. “It has nothing to do with the creative or anything else. There are higher-level things at play.”

As per the latest update, the new installment of the franchise, which was tentatively slated to release on September 26, has been scratched out from the date.

'Billy the Puppet' has also shared a special message for fans through the agency saying, 'the game is not over yet'.

“I’ve seen the rumors. They say it’s Game Over. You all should know me better than that. The game is never over.”

Meanwhile, The Stranger: Chapter 2 has taken over the place of Saw XI at Lionsgate.