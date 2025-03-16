Zoe Kravitz reveals exciting script concepts after 'Blink Twice' success

Zoe Kravitz offers insight into future plans after directorial debut

Zoe Kravitz is juggling multiple projects, with four script ideas in the works after her feature directorial debut with Blink Twice.

The Big Little Lies actress, who garnered appreciation for her 2024 thriller, is all about writing and directing more films over the next two years.

During an exclusive interview with Elle, the 36-year-old actress revealed her future plans, "I have a lot of ideas, and the hardest part is, 'How do I focus on what is flowing the easiest?' Right now it's like, 'Okay, what's talking to me today?' And just vomiting out these feelings and ideas.”

Expressing a keen interest in writing, she added, "That's where I'm at right now, but I'm trying not to freak out. I hope I'm just able to make even one other movie - just write something down."

This comes on the heels of her decision to take a brief hiatus from her acting career since her last performance in 2022's The Batman.

However, the High Fidelity star is currently gearing up for her upcoming TV series The Studio and Darren Aronofsky's crime thriller Caught Stealing.