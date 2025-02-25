Harry Styles the REAL reason why 'One Direction' is not reuniting?

One Direction reunion might never take place in the future.

After the death of one of its member Liam Payne, the fans were expecting the surviving members to come together for a tribute.

But so far, there is no update about the reunion.

A few days back, rumours had it that Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan might reunite at 2025 BRIT Awards, but sources have confirmed that the boys are not planning a reunion anytime soon.

As per the latest reports, the real reason has been finally revealed why the band will never be reuniting.

Reportedly, Styles is against it as he thinks that it might be a 'step back' for him and would affect his solo career.

As per an insider, “Thousands of hours of blood, sweat and tears have gone into making Harry a superstar and he has spent a decade getting to a place of respect and legitimacy in the music business.”

“He has won awards and hit new heights away from the band. Any return would be a major step back”, a source told The Sun.

The Watermelon Sugar famed, and his team are very clear that a reunion would a bad idea ‘at any point in the foreseeable future’.

“It would just look like he has lost faith in his solo career if he bowed out to do something which he knows will be an easy earner in the short term”, a music insider revealed.

One Direction was formed in 2010. The mates parted ways in 2016 with an aim to pursue their solo careers.