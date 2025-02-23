Justin Bieber's date with Hailey ends badly as he snaps at 'disrespectful' pap

The pop star stops in his tracks to respond to a photographer 'thanking' him

Justin Bieber and Hailey’s breakfast date took a tense turn when the singer snapped at a paparazzo outside a Los Angeles restaurant.

The couple had just finished their meal at Beverly Glen Deli when Bieber clashed with a photographer who thanked him as he walked to his car.

“Thank you, JB, bro,” the paparazzo said, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ. But Bieber, visibly irritated, stopped in his tracks. “Bro, why are you thanking me?” he fired back.

The photographer insisted he was simply expressing appreciation, but Bieber wasn’t having it. “Don’t thank me, though. That’s disrespectful when you thank me,” he said. “I’m not asking you to be here.”

Dressed in a hoodie, joggers, and pink slippers, the singer kept the exchange short before hopping into his Range Rover. “Just take your pictures and let me do my thing,” he added.

The tense moment comes just days after fans expressed concern over Bieber’s behaviour at an event for Hailey’s skincare line. A viral video showed him swaying and smiling in an unusual manner, prompting worried comments online.

However, Bieber’s rocky relationship with the paparazzi is nothing new. Over the years, he’s had several headline-making run-ins with intrusive photographers.