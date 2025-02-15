King Charles makes unexpected contribution after brutal criticism

King Charles appears to be stepping up to bring major change after he was brutally criticised for massive blunder.

The monarch, who has presented himself has a lifelong advocate of the environment, came under fire after a documentary exposed him and Prince William of the many violations their private estates have been committing.

Charles collaborating with eco-designers Vin + Omi, in an effort t create an innovative “leather” that will form part of their upcoming fashion show.

The King has provided hundreds of milk cartons, which were destined for the dump, from his Sandringham estate to be repurposed to reduce waste on the planet.

“It’s like a spongy leather — it’s really soft, and it looks and feels like leather,” Omi told People Magazine ahead of the London Fashion Week. “It took us about a year and a half, and it’s the first fabric like it in the world!”

In the investigation conducted by Channel 4’s Dispatches, The King, The Prince & Their Secret Millions, accused the King and William to be earning profits off of public service bodies and charities.

Their private estates were also accused to having abysmal level of energy efficient system, given how much the royals have preached on their eco-friendly ways.

Later, the duchies issued individual statements to clarify their stance.

“The Duchy of Lancaster manages a broad range of land and property assets. It is self-financing and does not receive any public funds in connection with its activities,” Charles’ estate had said.

Meanwhile, William’s Duchy of Cornwall stated that it is a private estate with a commercial imperative which we achieve alongside our commitment to restoring the natural environment and generating positive social impact for our communities.”