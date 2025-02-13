Prince Harry is 'looking forward' to U.K. return: 'Full cycle back'

Prince Harry is ready to return to his roots

Prince Harry is finally ready to go back to the U.K. — where it all began.

Speaking exclusively to People magazine at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 on February 9, the Duke of Sussex reflected on the event’s journey and its upcoming homecoming.

“I know the U.K. is looking forward to having the Games back, to where it started, in just over a couple of years,” he said. “The fact that there will be a full cycle back to the U.K. is a place that I never thought we would be.”

Harry founded the Invictus Games in London in 2014 to support wounded, injured, and sick service members through adaptive sports. Ten years later, the need for the competition has only grown.

“It’s amazing how after 10 years that we’re still doing this, that we still need to do this,” he shared with People. “We will continue the Games for as long as it's needed, and the need is increasing, rather than reducing.”

The 2025 Games welcomed over 500 athletes from 23 countries, competing in events on the court, ice, and slopes. Harry, who served as a British Army captain, was fully immersed in the experience, spending time with competitors and receiving support from his wife, Meghan Markle.

While Vancouver has been a major milestone, Harry is eager to see the Games return to its roots. Birmingham 2027 will mark the first time the competition has been held in the U.K. since its inception — and for Harry, it’s a full-circle moment.