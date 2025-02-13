Travis Kelce's rival stands up for Taylor Swift after Super Bowl backlash

The Philadelphia Eagles break the Kansas City Chiefs' winning streak

Philadelphia Eagles' running back, Saquon Barkley, has come to Taylor Swift's defence after she was booed at the Super Bowl.

The international pop sensation looked confused when the stadium started booing her the night the Philadelphia Eagles broke the Kansas City Chiefs' winning streak on February 9.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show on February 12, Barkley admitted he didn’t understand why the crowd turned on her when she came on the jumbotron.

"I don't get it. I don't get why she was getting hate there," he said.

The multi-Grammy winner was at the game to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But some fans weren’t happy when she appeared on the jumbotron.

Barkley, however, thinks her presence is good for the sport. "She's made the game bigger," he said, pointing out how her global fanbase has brought new attention to the NFL.

Swift has a history with the Eagles — she’s mentioned them in her music and has long been a fan. Some think that’s why she got a mixed reaction, given her new connection to the Chiefs.