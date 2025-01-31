Abandoned in Pakistan, American woman decides to return home

American woman Onijah Andrew Robinson seen in this still taken from a video. — Geo News/YouTube

American citizen Onijah Robinson on Friday finally agreed to return to the US after she was abandoned by her alleged lover in Pakistan.

She had travelled to Pakistan after falling in love with Nidal Ahmed Memon, a 19-year-old who is a resident of Karachi.

Onijah had interacted with the youth on social media and arrived in Karachi on October 11 with intentions of marrying Nidal. The proposal, however, was refused by his family.

Later, an NGO provided her with a return ticket to the United States and financial assistance, but she refused to leave. Instead, she went to Memon’s residence and camped in the apartment's parking area.

However, Onijah has now agreed to return to America and has demanded a return ticket to New York, US.

"I would like for you guys to book my ticket back to New York […] money is short right now and I will appreciate it," Onijah says in a video obtained by Geo News.

Earlier today, Onijah addressed a presser with a chief of non-governmental organisaiton (NGO) wherein she claimed that she was looking for her husband.

"I will go to Dubai with my husband, give me money," she said as she demanded Rs100,000 from the government.

'She has bipolar disorder'

In an interesting turn of events, Onijah's son Jeremiah Robinson in a video statement claimed that his mother was suffering from a mental disorder.

In a video with blurred face, Jerimiah identified Onijah as his mother. He also shows a birth certificate which mentioned that Onijah gave birth to him in April 2008 at New York's Queens Hospital Centre.

Jerimiah termed the claims of her mother's love story as false.

"Her and Nidal knew each other, like before she went to Pakistan. She was only supposed to go to Pakistan to meet him and his family on just a vacation," he said referring to the alleged lover.

"When it was time for her to come back after the two weeks. I was trying to convince her to come back. She refused. Then Nidal did not deter and she was supposed to return back on January 15, when Nidal had booked her ticket," he said in a dim voice.

The youth said his mother had a "mental bipolar disorder", therefore, she was not mentally sound.

"I'm trying to help her as her son to come back to the US," Jerimiah said.

"The news and people they [are] all making fun of her and showing her personal private IDs without permission. And also she [...] was not married to nobody," he said.